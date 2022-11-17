Not Available

So You Wanna Be A Cumdump caused an immediate sensation — prompting bottoms from all over the world to ask Treasure Island Media if they could be the next cumdump. As previously featured on TIMfuck.com, this five scene series showcases director Max Sohl auditioning 5 wannabe cumdump bottoms to see if they have what it takes to appear in a Treasure Island Media gangbang. The ground rules are simple: each man agrees to be pumped and dumped on a fuckbench by whoever Max brings in to fuck them, they are not allowed to ask who is coming to use them, and they do not know if they will be taking one load – or subjected to multiple breedings.