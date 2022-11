Not Available

Spanning 1967 to 1971, this collection of live performances from German television captures the raw talent of legendary rock 'n' rollers the Beach Boys, the Hollies, Traffic, Canned Heat, the Kinks, the Spencer Davis Group and many others. Songs include "I Am Free" by the Who, "Proud Mary" by Ike and Tina Turner, "So You Wanna Be a Rock 'n' Roll Star" by the Byrds, "With a Little Help from My Friends" by Joe Cocker and "Strange Brew" by Cream.