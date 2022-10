Not Available

With the help of his trusted dodo Polly, the Pirate Captain presents fun-loving and hilarious tips and advice on pirating. Learn how to remember where you buried your treasure, the secrets of navigating winds, get an inside look at pirate recruiting and even a Pirate’s recipe for a giant squid with lemon. Featuring special guests like Charles Darwin and the Pirate King you will set sail for giggles and fun with musical surprises along the way!