Not Available

The story follows a man who lives in an isolated farm with his wife. In the rugged mountainous area they live usual tedious rural life. It is full of rehearsed routine tasks around the farm and endless wandering through wild landscapes. Autumn is long and in such an environment he prepares atrocious crime. He puts on a woman's wardrobe and troubling ram. The man is left alone. People are saying there was a man…A very strange enchanted man…They say he wandered very far, very far…