سواق الهانم

The film revolves around Hamada, the driver of a rich family of the royal family as a driver, but he helps them solve many problems. The most important of these is the domination and control of Latifa Hanim, who plays the role of Sanaa Jamil in the family. Latifa Hanim lives on the ruins of the past. When she was from the royal family. As a result of her domination her husband leaves - Adel Adham - the house and runs a flower shop. The prostitute son, who plays Mamdouh Wafi, assaults the maid Fathia, who in turn is patient and pleases Hassan, who forces the son to marry her.