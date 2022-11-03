Not Available

Ahmad Daniel has everything a young man could wish for; loving parents, megabucks and girls, girls and girls. But when he first set his sights on pretty kampung lass Nurul Ain, it was indeed love at first sight. Nurul is a salesgirl in the departmental store and takes night classes for self-development. With the help of his driver and confidante, Osman, Daniel sets out to woo Nurul by pretending to be plain ol' Ahmad. He has had his share of bad experiences when women want him because of his wealth and not for who he is. However, Nurul's uncle who is having financial difficulties wants to marry her off to a rich widower. To halt his plans, Daniel explained who he really is. Feeling betrayed that the one she loved and trusted most had lied to her, Nurul could not accept Daniel back. Can Daniel woo her back? Can he now overcome the insurmountable obstacles to win back the heart of the woman he loves?