Soalnya Siapa?

This film is about Ahmad Daniel and Nurul Ain's love for each other. Through thick and thin, they have managed to keep in touch through phone calls, SMS and emails. However, when Nurul Ain successfully enters university, she has different goals set and the couple's love begin to waver even more when suddenly Nurul Ain accepts another man's proposal. This comes as a shock to her parents, even more to Ahmad Daniel. As a result, Ahmad gets engaged to one of Nurul Ain's lecturers but Nurul Ain won't let it be. What will happen now?