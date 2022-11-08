Not Available

Having lost his wife in a plane crash, a man tries to find out the real reason for the disaster. Forced to sift through all the lies amassing around him, he temporarily foggets about his grief. He finds a flight crew who survived a crash and celebrates his rebirth with them. Suddenly moments of grief turn into a never-before-experienced flash of freedom for him. This illusion becomes a lulling trap in which he can relive the happiest moments of his life. What we can see on the screen is an ordinary life where simple things become rare and unusual, and where grief turns to joy. Daily routine to which he finally comes back after all shade in a contrast way the brightness of the recent events.