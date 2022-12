Not Available

Soba is a music video for the Polaridi band, a melancholy pop ballad about loneliness and transience of time, the thoughts we all harbour when we’re alone in the dark. On time, darkness, thoughts and emotions inspired by Višeslav Šošić’s text, Laura Martinović spontaneously creates and combines elements of a tree, person, dream, excitement, inner flame, sorrow, loneliness, claustrophobia, isolation, inspiration, alienation, search, creation, individual, community, city.