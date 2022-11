Not Available

A young 15-years-old boy, Kid, has been looking up to his older brother, Valyok, as long as he remembers himself. He desires to become as brave, cocky and masculine as his brother is. Once Valyok and his best friend Ruble finally invite Kid to hang out with them. Everything seems to go on well until older guys decides to do barbecue from a dog. What would Kid do and how his attitude to his brother would change?