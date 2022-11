Not Available

The Nazi's killed more than 200.000 people at extermination camp Sobibor. In 1943 they closed it down, coovering up their crimes with thick layers of earth and asphalt. Waiting to be excavated. Now, more than 70 years later acheologists peel away layer after layer. Exposing the deceptive and treacherous character behind the camp. A character that even today has a big influence on the lives of the surviving relatives.