Soccer Days

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Telespan 2000

A comedic romp that celebrates the power of friendship to turn your life around, Dias de Futbol introduces us to Antonio, an ex-convict and amateur shrink who convinces his pals that the best way to overcome their midlife crises and lack of success with women is to reassemble their old soccer team and win something in life, even if only a local championship. Directed by David Serrano. Starring Alberto San Juan, Natalia Verbeke (Dot the I, Son of the Bride), Pere Ponce, and Fernando Tejero.

Cast

Alberto San JuanJorge
Natalia VerbekeVioleta
María EsteveCarla
Fernando TejeroSerafín
Pere PonceCarlos
Nathalie PozaPatricia

