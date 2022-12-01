Sochi Pride

Not Available

The Sochi 2014 Olympics will be remembered for a lot of things. Corruption. Overblown budgets. Poor infrastructure. And Putin's pride. It will also be remembered for months of international protest after Russia's contentious decision to ban gay rights. Fuelled by his passion for the Olympics, Vancouver journalist Jordan Wade travels to Sochi to witness first-hand the most controversial games of our generation. Through interactions with athletes, academics, activists and Russian citizens, this film explores the evolution of the gay rights movement, the IOC's role as a global facilitator, and the interplay of the Olympics and human rights.