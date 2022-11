Not Available

Pluto's in a dog show against lots of snooty, high society dogs. While Mickey's chasing after a dropped can, Pluto is making eyes at the dog next door. Pluto's turn for judging comes, and when the judge makes fun of him, Pluto gets mad and goes after the judge, which gets them thrown out. A fire breaks out, and the dog Pluto was romancing is trapped inside; it's up to Pluto to rescue her.