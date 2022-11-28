Society's Finest

Not Available

When Fritz returns from his studies in the United States he wants to walk on pink clouds with Maxie, a TV journalist, but they come upon a gun-running operation in which Fritz's father is involved. Fritz is caught between his loyalty to his family and his love for Maxie, who also can't decide what's more important, a career as a journalist or Fritz. They both are caught unaware by the enormous amount of individuals involved in the scandal and their unscrupulous reactions. Finally they both attempt to gather proof of the activities of this Hydra-headed organization in spite of the risks involved and independently of each other. A pandemonium of fragments of the Noricum, Bundeswuerde and Lucona scandals. The evil spirit of the late eighties in Austria.