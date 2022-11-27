Socratic Love

Not Available

Hiro, an unpopular comedian, lives with his girlfriend Kano, an editor. Hiro starts to distance himself from Kano with fewer live appearances and Satoyama, a seasoned comedian, drags him around. Kano is given a picture book during an interview with an author, Kaminuma. The tragedy of a princess' death in the book illustrate the troubled marriage between Kaminuma and his wife, Mizu. After reading the book, Kano imagines a happy ending by pretending Hiro as the King and herself as the princess. Fate changes when the picture book and reality collide... A love story for the new century.