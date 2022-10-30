Not Available

The Award Winning, internationally acclaimed film, Sodium Babies is a gripping ride into the world of vampires as seen through the eyes of Dead Dog, a ghoul eternally trapped in servitude to the Prince of Vampires. Dead Dog (Benoit Decaillon) is shackled by the insanely domineering Ghoul, Max. He is trained to slaughter innocent humans to satisfy the ever blood thirsty Prince of Vampires. After 30 years of grueling service, Dead Dog longs to free himself from the brutal madness of his unending life. When he meets Pussy Cat - a beautiful, mysterious girl - Dead Dog at last finds meaning for his existence and struggles to set himself free.