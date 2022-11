Not Available

Mortal Way of Live is a live album by Sodom released in 1988. 01 - Outbreak of Evil - 00:18 02 - Iron Fist (Motorhead Cover) - 04:33 03 - Nuclear Winter - 08:22 04 - Electrocution - 14:58 05 - Obsessed By Cruelty - 18:04 06 - Blasphemer - 26:08 07 - Christ Passion - 29:13 08 - Sodomy And Lust - 36:54 09 - Bombenhagel - 43:16