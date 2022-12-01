Sodomy Anthology

Not Available

Every man loves anal sex, a delicious act of dominance over women. Not just men though, many ladies also find a whole new world of pleasure in the joys of anal sex. Enjoy over 6 hours of nonstop DVD action, thrill to the skills of anal experts and appreciate the many different ways they practice their art. First, long sessions of delicious foreplay with plenty of expert tonguing, fondling and fingering: a thousand techniques to leave a girl's butt aching for more. Athletic stallions hump furiously, slapping those quivering cheeks as their gorgeous analista partners eagerly finger themselves, lost in the intense sensations. Many feel the need for a packed pussy too and go wild in an ecstasy of frenzied double penetration. These two sizzling DVDs strip away every last secret of anal sex!