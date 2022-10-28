Not Available

1942, The Nederlands(ch)-Indië Government in Java Island captured Soekarno, an aspiring young man who wants to free Indonesia from colonialism. He was then put in Banceuy Prison at Bandung, Indonesia. Instead of lamenting, Soekarno found a way to fight back by delivering his famous defence oration "Indonesi Acccuse!" in his trial at Bandung Laandraad Courthouse. This story follows the life of Soekarno, Republic of Indonesia's first president, from his childhood until he managed to proclaimed Indonesian freedom with M. Hatta.