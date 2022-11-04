Sofía y el Terco

Not Available

Sofia and the Stubborn is the story of an old lady (Carmen Maura), who lives in a cold and quiet village in the Andes and has never seen the sea. For many years her husband (Gustavo Angarita), has promised to take her to the Caribbean, but the plans are always thwarted for different reasons. Until finally one day, at the insistence of a friend (Constanza Duque), Sofia begins the journey alone, leaving her husband immersed in domestic life without her. During her trip to the coast, she comes to know different characters who share new experiences that make her see life differently. These characters are portrayed by young talents such as Jair Romero (a recent revelation for his television role as Joe Arroyo in the series based on the singer’s life), Carolina Lopez, and Carlos Manuel Vesga, among others, along with veterans Julián Arango (protagonist of the new series The Departed) and Alvaro Rodriguez (protagonist of Carlos Moreno’s All Your Dead Ones).