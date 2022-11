Not Available

Five episodes from the children's animation following a little girl who becomes a princess. When her mother marries the king, Sofia (voice of Ariel Winter) becomes a member of the royal family overnight and moves into their grand palace. In this collection, Sofia's amulet brings with it a curse that causes her to 'ribbit' at random. The episodes are: 'The Amulet and the Anthem', 'Princesses to the Rescue', 'Winter's Gift', 'Two to Tangu' and 'Minimus Is Missing'.