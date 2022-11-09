Sofia the First: The Curse of Princess Ivy

Not Available

The revelation of a spellbinding secret sets in motion the most thrilling adventure in the history of SOFIA THE FIRST! After learning that the Amulet of Avalor is magical, Amber snatches it while Sofia is sleeping. Unfortunately, she unwittingly unleashes a curse that summons evil Princess Ivy, who threatens to destroy the amulet, seize the crown and turn the entire kingdom black-and-white! Soar through the skies with Amber and Sofia -- aided by special guest Rapunzel -- as they embark on a daring quest to defeat Ivy, break the curse and save Enchancia. Packed with high-flying excitement, plus three more song-filled episodes, THE CURSE OF PRINCESS IVY shows how love, trust, and unselfishly putting others' needs first can truly work magic!