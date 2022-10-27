Sofia the First: The Floating Palace

After Sofia helps a little mermaid named Oona, Sofia's amulet grants her the power to transform into a mermaid and visit her new friend's underwater kingdom. But when Cedric (disguised as a seamonster) plots to steal Oona's enchanted Mermaid Comb, danger surfaces for both worlds. With a little help from special guest, Princess Ariel, Sofia embarks on an adventure to rescue Oona and prevent a typhoon before it's too late.
|Ariel Winter
|Sofia (voice)
|Darcy Rose Byrnes
|Amber (voice)
|Zach Callison
|James (voice)
|Jodi Benson
|Ariel (voice)
|Jim Cummings
|Wormwood (voice)
|Tim Gunn
|Baileywick (voice)
