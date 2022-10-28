Not Available

At the hot spring at Kannawa, in Beppu City, Japan, Hiroka, the only daughter of the hotel’s owner, is about to leave for abroad. Even though her departure is fast approaching, her jocular father has disappeared from the hotel seemingly to indulge some quirky pastime. Hiroka’s anxiety and irritation are growing. An elderly regular guest at the hotel worries about her and gives her two boiled eggs that he had prepared in the hot spring steam. Are they soft-boiled or hard-boiled? A story of eggs and the hot spring steam, a daughter and her father.