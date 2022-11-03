Not Available

Soft Skin

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Shintoho Pictures Co., Ltd.

    Minako, a Tokyo housewife, is depressed that everyone has an active life outside the home except her. Taking her inspiration from TV reports of a hitch-hiking chainsaw murderer, Minako decides to spice up her life by finding a young lover and running off with him by faking her kidnapping. While her family frets and worries, Minako has a wonderful time. Eventually, though, she decides it's time to go back to her family. Her lover, however, isn't ready for the fun to end, and Minako's fake kidnapping soon becomes all too real.

    Cast

    		Hiromi KuronumaKenichi Tohno
    		Tomomi KuribayashiAtsuka Tohno
    		Kenji MizuhashiHiromasa Tohno
    		Reiko TakamizuAi Tohno
    		Junko AsahinaYumiko Natsume
    		Ziko UchiyamaCommentator

    Images