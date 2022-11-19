Soft Top Hard Shoulder

Not Available

Gentle Scottish Road Movie . Eight years ago, Gavin artistic son of an Scots/Italian ice-cream dynasty, turned his back on Glasgow and moved south to London to make his name illustrating children's books. Now, frustrated and broke, his Uncle Sal appears with an offer. Gavin's father has sold the family business. To get his share of the proceeds,Gavin must return home for his father's birthday party. Swayed by the money, he sets off north and picks up a hitchicker with a secret. Their journey is difficult but ultimately rewarding.