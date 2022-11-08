Sogno il mondo il venerdi

Not Available

A robbery planned by two Arabs. A player, a waiter and an alcoholic woman find themselves racing against time, dealing with daily routine and everything around it. With no room to breathe, the tension keeps rising ,as their stories unfold it brings them closer and they get acquainted. Karim, the young Arab boy who commits the robbery out of sheer hardship, is befriended by Gianni who is a great support and makes him feel less lonely. Irene, the alcoholic woman is convinced that Gianni is the son her husband took away from her years ago. Last but not least is Betty, the young transexual who lets herself get dragged into the underworld, all in the name of love.