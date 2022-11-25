Not Available

Girish, a well-to-do engineer, is happily married to the love of his life, Vidya. The couple also have a talented young daughter. Unfortunately, things don't really work out between Girish and Vidya and they decide to get divorced. After his divorce, Girish is in a tough financial situation and he approaches Vidya for a land deal. They decide to sell the land to help Girish get back on his feet. However, the court procedure forces them to stay together for a couple of days during which the reasons that led to their divorce unfold.