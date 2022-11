Not Available

A deadly serial pyromaniac is preying on young women in London's Soho district. Assigned to the case is a laconic deputy police investigator (Biggs) with a troubled history, a fondness for drink and haunted memories. When he meets a bartender (Haberland) in a Soho club who reminds him of someone from his past, the detective finds he is rapidly getting closer to the perpetrator of the horrific crimes.