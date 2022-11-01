Not Available

Leaving the UK to retire to Thailand sounds like a dream, but a dream can quickly become a nightmare and paradise can turn on you in a second. Following key members of The Soi Dog Foundation, this documentary is a testament to their dedication in helping the estimated 20,000 dogs living wild on the island of Phuket. Faced with horror and inhumanity each day, foundation Managers John and Gill Dalley battle on regardless, but when adversity turns into incomprehensible personal tragedy, is their will strong enough to fight another day?