The village of Soiga was founded by monks 400 years ago. At the beginning of the twentieth century, deforestation was organized in the Arkhangelsk region. In the 1950s, a narrow-gauge railway was built to transport timber to the Severnaya Dvina River. Now the village of Soiga is surrounded by swamps and is located 38 kilometers from the nearest highway. After the reduction of the forest fund, financial support for the road and the settlement stopped. The only way to get there is by a narrow - gauge railway, which has existed there since 1958. For about 40 years, local residents and the locomotive driver Boris Petrovich Skumin have maintained the road in good condition.