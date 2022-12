Not Available

Soil-Flowers is a portrait film of a woman getting ready to go on a trip to China to take care of her elderly mother. She lives alone in a house in Toulouse (France) filled with tones of objects and belongings after her partner passed away. Even though the filmmaker stays behind the camera he is also an actor and spectator inside his own films. By following the woman who goes back and forth between China and France, he starts questioning about his own living coditions.