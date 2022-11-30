Not Available

In the Soils-Habit-Plants the camera attempts a transformation, which will enable the viewer to observe details of three vegetative protagonists and their environments. The objective is to discover the plants’ habits and document how they contract themselves with the elements of soil, water and air. This intimate and immediate observation is interrupted by the two reference-images: a historical photograph and results of the soils conditions’ laboratory test. This interstice insists on a narrative dimension of the observed environments.