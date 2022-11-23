Not Available

Khalisha was raised in Kuala Selangor by her parents, Maryam and Ahmad. Khalisa is very pampered and spoilt as she grew up. Khalisha is very obsess with Viva Yusuf, a fashion blogger who is a successful businesswoman. Every day she puts on makeup to look pretty like Viva. But Khalisha lives in a surroundings of paddy fields and village roads. She also disguise herself as "Kylie" on her instagram account. Khalisa has a cousin named Sarah who lives in KL and regularly follows Sarah's activities on instagram. In their childhood days, Sarah always came to the village during the school holidays and Khalisha always went to KL.