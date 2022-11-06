Sokol Did Not Love Him

Not Available

The story begins in a small rural village in Slavonia,Ladimirevci in 1943, where a land owner Sima is helping the Partisan Movement and the official Ustasha regime in order to save the life of his son Benes, who is enlisted in the German army. Sima doesn't want to let his son fight for the wrong side any more, and doesn't want to give him to the Partisans either, so he hides him in his attic for the time being. The story is interwoven with episodes of Sima trying to muster a beautiful stallion - Sokol - who only answers to his son Benes and clearly doesn't like his old man. - Written by Kristijan Stakor