Composed of unpublished versions of the band's repertoire, Sol Posto integrates three performances recorded live and exclusively for the film. The performances take place at three different times of the day: twilight, night and dawn.As in recent daily life, the film faces the idea of a period of reflection instead of action, and suspension instead of completion.The hours of Sol Posto are the stage of rest, seclusion, dreams and plans, darkness, waiting and the unknown.If, on the one hand, it wants to evoke the most credible aspects of a concert experience, it also becomes an opportunity to break the physical barrier of the traditional stage / audience, bringing the spectacle closer to the spectator, bringing it into the stage and placing it at a distance of complicity with the musicians.The sound and image were recorded live, during a week in September 2020, in Melides.