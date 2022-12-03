Sol Roth's the Audition

Not Available

Sol Roth is put through the ultimate acting audition, performing back to back parts spanning genres, characters and stories across the full gamete of human emotion. While on quarantine from covid-19, Sol Roth challenged himself to create a throw back to the original acting masters who used only their body and voice as tools to bring stories to life long before the age of cgi and even film. The Audition is a beautiful self aware minimalist movie will carry you away on journeys in your own mind as each monologue unlocks a unique story. Love or hate it, Sol Roth has created a rare modern homage to the acting art form. Timeless subject: acting monologues with modern twists. The Auteur writer/director is the social media star, Sol Roth. Shot in stunning film like monochrome, this minimalist film is a beautiful homage to the acting art form.