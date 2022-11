Not Available

I have continued the dream-like form of disparate animated scenes, each with its own "romantic-with-an-edge" slightly surreal flavour. Scenes are sometimes run-on, sometimes separated by brief periods of darkness to relax, as in breathing, the viewing eye. There are no fancy superimpositions now, nor excessive visual trickery, only a comparatively straight forward presentation of the improbable images, which have formed themselves in my improbable mind.