1970

Soldier Blue

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Romance

Release Date

August 11th, 1970

Studio

AVCO Embassy Pictures

After a cavalry group is massacred by the Cheyenne, only two survivors remain: Honus, a naive private devoted to his duty, and Cresta, a young woman who had lived with the Cheyenne two years and whose sympathies lie more with them than with the US government. Together, they must try to reach the cavalry's main base camp. As they travel onward, Honus is torn between his growing affection for Cresta.

Cast

Candice BergenKathy Maribel Lee, 'Cresta'
Peter StraussHonus Gent
Donald PleasenceIsaac Q. Cumber
John AndersonCol. Iverson
Jorge RiveroSpotted Wolf
Dana ElcarCapt. Battles

