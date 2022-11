Not Available

This documentary directed by Neil Abramson examines the rise and fall, as well as the reach and long-lasting effects, of religious zealot Joseph Kony in northern Uganda. For years, Kony exerted his influence on thousands of children, encouraging them not only to turn against their friends and families but to play an active role in their destruction. When the children's misdeeds come to light, the Ugandans take initiative in bringing on healing.