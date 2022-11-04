Soldiers and Women

Captain Clive Branch, United States Marine Corps, is stationed at a Marine base in Haiti, and is having affairs with two women, Brenda Ritchie and Helen Arnold, each of whom is married to a Marine Captain. One of the husbands is murdered, and Branch, Helen and Brenda each find themselves high on the list of suspects.
|Aileen Pringle
|Brenda Ritchie
|Grant Withers
|Capt. Clive Branch
|Judith Wood
|Helen Arnold
|Walter McGrail
|Capt. Arnold
|Emmett Corrigan
|Gen. Mitchell
|Blanche Friderici
|Martha
