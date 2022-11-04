1930

Soldiers and Women

  • Crime
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 29th, 1930

Studio

Not Available

Captain Clive Branch, United States Marine Corps, is stationed at a Marine base in Haiti, and is having affairs with two women, Brenda Ritchie and Helen Arnold, each of whom is married to a Marine Captain. One of the husbands is murdered, and Branch, Helen and Brenda each find themselves high on the list of suspects.

Cast

Aileen PringleBrenda Ritchie
Grant WithersCapt. Clive Branch
Judith WoodHelen Arnold
Walter McGrailCapt. Arnold
Emmett CorriganGen. Mitchell
Blanche FridericiMartha

