Not Available

This film is a small part of the five hour documentary "Spiritual Voices", shot by Sokurov's crew on the border of Afghanistan. The young soldiers resting after their duties personify the difficult and grave task which burdens youth: to ensure peace and calm. A young person on the border between life and death is a recurring poetic motif in Alexander Sokurov's feature films. Here the documentary footage is transformed into "a soldier on the border of peace and war".