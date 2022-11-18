Not Available

Soldiers of Misfortune featuring Hybrid's Contract Killers: Josh Davey, Tyler Michaud, Nicky Vegas, Nicky Cuba, Todd Martinez, Tyler Humphrey, Jon Richardson, Quincy Boayes, Gerald Garcia, Eric Dearman, Todd Hugo, John Marquez, JT Bouchard, Danny Miller, Jason Trosen, Jesse Lyon, & Roy Richard. Handpicked by Hybrid Tech., the Contract Killers each have their own style and attitude they bring to playing field. "Soldiers of Misfortune" introduces each player with off-field interviews, and highlights from the NPPL and PSP events.