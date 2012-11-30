Solid State

2012

Be careful of what you touch. A large meteor is heading quickly toward Earth. A space defense launches a missile and seems to destroy the meteor. But a small piece of the meteor lands in a remote part of Europe. An up and coming American rock band is touring through Europe when their van breaks down... near the meteor. The area is eerily quiet and the band finds clues of people living in the area but no one is found. Gradually, they begin to put the pieces of the puzzle together but the meteor is having a deadly effect on them.