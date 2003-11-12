2003

Solino

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 12th, 2003

Studio

Wüste Film

The movie portrays the story of an Italian family emigrated in Germany in the 1970s. Romano (Gigi Savoia), the father, decides to open a pizzeria which, by mutual decision with the wife Rosa (Antonella Attili), will call Solino, leaving his sons Gigi and Giancarlo to work there. A hostile relationship comes to life between the father and his sons, which will end up in the escape of the boys from family.

Cast

Moritz BleibtreuGiancarlo
Gigi SavoiaRomano
Antonella AttiliRosa
Patrycia ZiolkowskaJo
Hermann LauseHerr Klasen
Lucas GregorowiczHajo

View Full Cast >

Images