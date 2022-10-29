Not Available

A three-billion-lire hit. A bloody hold-up. A sole survivor. Hunted down by fate and ruthless gangsters, Leo Piazza finds himself with a "hot" suitcase on his hands. Forced to go into hiding, time is running out. The killers want him dead so they can retrieve the loot and the showdown draws near... A nocturnal and silent anti-hero, Piazza moves like a zombie, like the living dead.