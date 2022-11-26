Not Available

Sollamale is a 1998 Tamil romantic drama film directed by Sasi, who made his directorial debut with the film. The film featured Livingston and Kausalya in lead roles whilst Anand, Prakash Raj and Karan play supporting roles. The film opened in July 1998 to positive reviews and became a box office success. It was later remade Telugu as Seenu (1998) with Venkatesh and Twinkle Khanna and in Hindi as Pyaar Diwana Hota Hai (2002) with Govinda and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. The film's success prompted the producer to consider remaking the film in Hindi with Kajol lined up to play heroine, though the film never took off.