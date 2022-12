Not Available

"Solo No" is a film with which the author, Lucilla Mininno, through the two protagonists, and everything that surrounds them, addresses the theme of making Art today, of the extreme resistance that artists of all ages and past and of every field, from theater, to cinema, to contemporary art. The theater that contains the work and acts as its setting is a place of the soul, the essence of the art the author wants to talk about.