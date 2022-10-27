Not Available

Solo Sunny

  • Music
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

DEFA

Sunny is the singer of band trying to establish itself in the music-scene of East-Berlin. They play regular gigs in small towns, but Sunny feels out of touch with the audience and her life as a whole. She begins a relationship with the amateur saxophonist and studied philosopher Ralph who writes her a very personal song - but his obsession with death and unfaithful lifestyle is not for her. After getting into a quarrel with a band member who harasses her and telling off a show-host she is thrown out of the band. Abandoned, she struggles to regain control over her life.

Cast

Renate KrößnerIngrid „Sunny“ Sommer
Fred DürenArzt
Ursula BraunFrau Pfeiffer
Heide KippChristine
Dieter MontagHarry
Alexander Lang

